WWDC 2017 Keynote RECAP [HomePod – iMac Pro – 10,5 Zoll iPad Pro – macOS High Sierra]
6. Juni 2017
Bild: Apple
Die lustigste WWDC Keynote aller Zeiten (war wirklich gut gemacht)! macOS High Sierra und iOS 11 kommen im Herbst und bringen viele neue Features mit (AR, VR, Machine Learning). Neue iMacs und MacBooks mit Kaby Lake Prozessoren und das 10.5 Zoll iPad Pro sind neu am Start. Ab Dezember: iMac Pro ab 4.999 Dollar mit einem bis zu 18-Core-XEON. Und im nächsten Jahr: der HomePod für ein neues Musikerlebnis!