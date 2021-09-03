YOUMAC #2 – Tim Cook letztes großes Projekt und die letzten Gerüchte zum iPhone 13 und zur Apple Watch 7!
In dieser Folge geht es unter anderem um das Apple Car und die Apple Brille. Welches wird Tim Cook letztes großes Projekt? Das iPhone 13 könnte Satellitentelefonie unterstützen und die Apple Watch wird größer – und kommt vielleicht später. Dies und mehr in der aktuellen Folge!
